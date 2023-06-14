Library hosting summer performances in the park

The Great Falls Public Library is hosting its Summer in the Library Park.

Beginning June 20 at 6 p.m., the library will host a variety of musical acts, most Tuesdays, throughout the summer.

Bring a chair and/or blanket for the performances in the Library Park, behind the library.

The 2023 lineup includes:

June 20:The Wilbur Rehmann Quintet

June 27: Joel Corda

July 11: The Castle Reefers

July 18: The Lucky Valentines

July 25: Brandon Hale and the Dirty Shame

Aug. 8: John Floridis and Jennifer Slayden

Aug.15: David Raba

Aug. 22: Little Jane and the Pistol Whips

Aug. 29: Pollo Loco

In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved indoors to the Cordingley Room in the library basement.

Mountain Berry Bowls of Great Falls will be onsite serving açaí smoothie bowls.

For more information, contact Aaron Kueffler at 406-453-9706 or akueffler@greatfallslibrary. org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

