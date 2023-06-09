Motor Vehicles Division office moving

The Montana Motor Vehicle Division’s Great Falls office is moving to a new location beginning June 19.

The new office is near Home Depot at 1401 Market Place Drive.

The new location will provide customers with more privacy while renewing their driver licenses and have a larger, more comfortable waiting room, according to MVD.

The new location will also provide motorcycle skills testing on-site, which is not offered on-site at the current location.

Office hours will remain the same, Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The current location at 207 Smelter Ave. N.E. No. 3 will be closed June 15-16.

The MVD mobile unit will be in the parking lot of the new location to provide driver services from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. offering services on a first-come-first-served basis.

Mobile unit customers will be able to renew or replace standard and commercial driver licenses as well as REAL ID standard or Class D licenses. The mobile unit will also be able to process out-of-state transfers if the applicant has a current and valid out-of-state license.

Check the MVD website for information on what you will need to bring with you for a successful transaction. Detailed information for each type of license can be found here.

Starting on June 19, all appointments will be at the new location. Make an appointment at any of the MVD locations across Montana here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

