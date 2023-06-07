GFPD, GFFR training this week

The Great Falls Police Department and Great Falls Fire Rescue are training around town this week.

GFFR has been conducting mass casualty training at Elks Riverside Park this week with Great Falls Emergency Services.

GFPD is conducting training June 7 from noon to 10 p.m. at West Elementary, 1205 1st Ave. N.W. and June 8 from noon to 10 p.m. at East Middle School, 4040 Central Ave.

The training is being conducted inside and outside the schools; police vehicles will repeatedly respond to the schools; there will be loud noises such as simulated gunfire, yelling, screaming; there will be actors with fake blood and injuries; roadways around the school will not be affected, according to GFPD.

