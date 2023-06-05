Electric City Water Park closed June 7 due to lack of lifeguards

The Electric City Water Park is closed all day June 7 due to a lifeguard staffing shortage.

According to the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department, “lifeguards are an essential part of any community, having more people know about water safety means that the training goes further than just work. It means the community is safer as a whole.

Park and Rec is seeking more lifeguards for the summer and those interested can learn more or apply here.

Electric City Water Park opens June 2

