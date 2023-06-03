Sunday Reads: June 4

This week’s reading list for some rainy days.

The Washington Post: Tragedy strikes a rural community torn by miles-long trains: ‘It’s heartbreaking’

The Economist: The electric grid is about to be transformed

NPR: Biden signs bipartisan deal to avert debt default

The Washington Post: Considering takeout for dinner? Here’s how much the restaurants, drivers and apps actually earn from your order.



The New York Times: Pentagon cancels drag show at Air Force after Republican criticism

The Atlantic: Hawaii’s feral chickens are out of control

The Washington Post: Study: At all levels of public office, threats now come with the job

National Geographic: Meet the women who risked everything to be the first to fly

The Washington Post: Memorial Day: Honoring American veterans who’ve fallen in Ukraine war

The Economist: Downtown San Francisco is at a tipping-point

The Washington Post: Georgia election interference probe broadens to Trump campaign activities in other states

The New York Times: The James Beard Awards are now investigating restaurants

The Washington Post: St. Petersburg, Fla., police identify “Trunk Lady” as Sylvia Atherton

NPR: Grandma Joy, 93, toured 63 national parks and healed a family rift along the way

The Washington Post: Bear helps itself to 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery, scares employees

NPR: Big orchestras return to Broadway in ‘Sweeney Todd’ and ‘Some Like It Hot’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

