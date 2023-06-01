Great Falls Greats 2023 voting open

The Electric is celebrating what makes Great Falls Great and unique with its local businesses and places.

The focus is on local businesses, but we know some chains have locally owned franchises.

It’s the fourth annual Great Falls Greats contest and we’ve kept many of the same categories, with a few new ones.

This year, we made the categories multiple choice with the top winners from each category last year, plus the option to write in something else.

Voting is open June 1-17.

Vote here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

