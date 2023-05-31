FWP beginning public planning process for First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is starting a public planning process to guide future development and enhancements at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park south of Great Falls.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is a National Historic Landmark with one of the largest bison cliff jumps in North America, and a significant site for Montana’s indigenous people, according to FWP.

This process will kick off with a virtual public information meeting on June 8 at 6 p.m.

The overall planning process is expected to take several months. In this initial stage FWP will conduct public scoping through a survey that is available online as well as in-person at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park and at FWP’s Region 4 office. The survey asks general questions about current usage, interests, and ideas for the site, and will be available through June 30.

Throughout this planning process, FWP hopes to engage with a diverse set of stakeholders including residents, current and prospective park users, subject matter experts, and tribal representatives, according to a release.

Later in the year, FWP will organize an additional round of public feedback to narrow in on a site development proposal. A final planning document will be issued for additional public input before a recommendation is forwarded to the State Parks and Recreation Board for final approval.

For more information, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/first-peoples-planning-project.

