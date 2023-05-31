Calumet conducting maintenance with flaring this week

Calumet Montana is conducting maintenance activity at the facility this week.

This activity requires additional intermittent controlled flaring, which can result in more visible flames from the flares and noise, according to Calumet.

“These flares are essential safety devices in refinery operations and are subject to strict regulatory controls,” according to a Calumet release.

Community members with questions or concerns can contact Calumet through Marlena Halko at 406-454-9845 or Marlena.halko@clmt.com.

