Water main replacement project to close traffic

The city has contracted with United Materials for a water main replacement project on 2nd Avenue South and 12th Street South.

The project will be broken into phases to help minimize traffic detours and disruptions to water service, according to the city.

The project begins May 31 and traffic will be closed on 2nd Avenue South between 12th and 15th Streets.

The contractor will provide barricades and detour signs.

The project is expected to take about five weeks depending on weather conditions.

For more information, contact Rob Skawinski with United Materials at 406-453-7692 or Matt Proud with

the city at 406-771-1258.

