GFPD searching for person of interest; Longfellow students released with care

There’s a large police presence in the area of the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South on May 30, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

Police are looking for a person of interest in relation to an incident over the weekend, according to GFPD.

Students at Longfellow Elementary School were released with care, according to GFPD.

Officers are on scene as of 4:15 p.m. and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

