Business Bites: Silhouette Bridal Studio opening; Mrs. Wrights Pastys moving; new dispensary planned; Luna Coffee has new owner; NeighborWorks Week

Silhouette Bridal Studio

Silhouette Bridal Studio is opening June 8 at 809 9th St. S., in the former hockey pro shop spot.

Owner Melissa Stokes has been working in the bridal business for years and always wanted to own her own shop, according to the company.

Mrs. Wrights Pastys

Mrs Wrights Pastys is moving to the Hi Ho Tavern at 2600 10th Ave. S.

They’ll also be expanding their menu.

The opening date in the new location has not yet been announced, watch their Facebook page for updates.

Mr. T’s Electronics

Mr. T’s Electronics has moved into 528 Central Ave., the former Kenny’s Downtown Convenience Store.

Holistic Releaf by Design

Holistic Releaf by Design has submitted an application to the city planning office for a tenant improvement permit for a marijuana dispensary in a vacant building at 1301 10th Ave. N.

Sunshine Village Apartments

The city has received the building permit to renovate the first floor of the 72-unit affordable senior housing complex at 600 13th Ave. S.

Casino space

The city issued a permit to remodel the old Bingo Bonanza building at 2416 11th Ave. S. for a 2,283-square-foot casino.

West Bank

City staff is reviewing the tenant improvement packages for the mixed use building in West Bank.

In addition to Qdoba, the building will include TDS and another office space, according to city staff.

Airport warehouses

The city received a building permit from Dick Anderson Construction to build the first of several small warehouse buildings at the airport.

The building will be 7,840-square-feet, according to city staff.

Faith in Motion Dance Studio

Faith in Motion Dance Studio has moved into the Columbus Center.

Call or text- 406-868-2221 if interested in joining Faith In Motion Dance Studio.

Snit’s

Snit’s has opened a new casino space with a private entry off the back alley.

Luna Coffee

Matt Pipinich is the new owner of Luna Coffee Bar at 9 5th St. S.

The Great Falls native moved away after high school graduation but has been back since 2019 and has worked in the coffee industry since 2007.

Best Donuts

The owners of Best Donuts are planning a Korean restaurant in the space.

They had listed the building and business for sale last year, but decided to take it off the market and try the restaurant for a few years, according to their real estate agent Travis Manus.

No one answered the phone when The Electric called for more details.

NeighborWorks Week

NeighborWorks Great Falls is hosting NeighborWorks Week June 3-10.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 5, NWGF will receive 20 percent from orders at Teriyaki Madness if the flyer or Facebook post is shown. The fundraiser also applies online using the code “fundraiser” at checkout.

The annual Trolley Tours begin June 5 from 5:30-7 p.m. This tour is open to the public. The other public tour is 4:30-6 p.m. June 7. A tour for preferred partners is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6. Register for any of the tours here. A $10 donation is suggested. The Most Improved Awards ceremony is 4 p.m. June 8 at Elevation 3330. The awards recognize the individuals, businesses, and organizations that have showed their commitment to improving the buildings and properties in Great Falls. The event is open to the public. Highland Cemetery As of June 15, all artificial flowers and decorations must be removed from the flat marker sections, but real flowers may remain in those sections. For more information, contact the cemetery at 406-454-3731. Arts on Fire The Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is accepting art and craft vendor applications for the Arts on Fire event in September. The cost is $50 per booth, which are 10-foot by 10-foot. Applications are available here.

