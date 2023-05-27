Sunday Reads: May 28

Here’s this week’s reading list for the soggy weather.

The Washington Post: Biden and McCarthy reach a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. The agreement is designed to avert catastrophic default.

The New York Times: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is sentenced to 18 years in Jan. 6 case

The Washington Post: Post analysis finds new factors in Uvalde massacre that led to 77-minute delay

The New York Times: Entry to middle class or false promise? Franchises face scrutiny

Reuters: US labor market resilient; declining profits a red flag for economy

The Economist: You studied computer science but big tech no longer wants you. Now what?

The Washington Post: Texas House impeaches GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust

The New York Times: A man sued Avianca Airline. His lawyer used ChatGPT.

The Washington Post: White Castle fed a homeless teen. Years later she got married there.

The Economist: The perfectionism trap

Houston Chronicle: Texas ‘Death Star Bill’ headed to Abbott’s desk for signing

Grist: In their fight against big oil, cities turn to laws that took down mobsters

NPR: Justin the service dog gets a Seton Hall diploma along with his human

The New York Times: Brain implants allow paralyzed man to walk using his thoughts

Popular Mechanics: Why are dog brains getting bigger? Here’s the surprising reason

The New Yorker: Notes on Losing

The Washington Post: Indiana disciplines doctor who spoke to newspaper about abortion she performed for 10-year-old rape victim

The New York Times: The first 10 words of the African American English dictionary are in

NPR: First-ever full-size Titanic digital scan reveals entirely new view of the wreck

The New York Times: The restaurant QR-code menu is being shown the door

The Washington Post: Ohio farmer who became viral meme dies after car accident, family says

Civil Eats: Food prices are still high. What role do corporate profits play?

The New York Times: How day drinking affects your body and mood

NPR: How composer Nicholas Britell created the sound of ‘Succession’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

