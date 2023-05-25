GFPD, other agencies conduct sex offender compliance check

Area law enforcement agencies conducted their annual sex offender compliance operation May 16-17.

Officers from the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Montana Department of Corrections-Adult Probation and Parole and the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigations worked in small teams to contact every registered sexual offender living in Cascade County to ensure they’re in compliance with their court ordered restrictions.

The annual operation is funded by the U.S. Marshals Service and “is performed as a supplement to the sexual and violent offender monitoring programs executed year-round” by GFPD and CCSO, according to a release.

Of the 229 offenders, 218 were in compliance, according to GFPD.

Ten offenders moved out of Cascade County jurisdiction, are currently incarcerated or have died, according to GFPD.

The agencies work with the Cascade County Attorney’s Office to determine the next steps for 11 offenders found out of compliance, according to GFPD.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

