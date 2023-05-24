Great Falls man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking

A Great Falls man who admitted to trafficking fentanyl in the community was sentenced in federal court on May 24 to 30 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Clarence Bell, 45, pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, in October 2021, law enforcement in Great Falls began receiving information about individuals distributing fentanyl pills and that the distributors received fentanyl pills in the mail from out-of-state sources.

In November 2021, law enforcement seized 372 fentanyl pills from Bell’s son and co-defendant Ian Stewart, according to court documents.

After Stewart’s arrest, agents learned that Bell was making trips to Phoenix, Ariz., and the group was receiving packages of fentanyl from Phoenix, according to court documents.

In January 2022, law enforcement seized a package intended for Bell and another individual that contained 642 fentanyl pills, which was worth approximately $25,000 to $30,000, according to court documents.

Stewart has pleaded guilty to charges in the case and is pending sentencing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Betley prosecuted the case.

The Russell Country Drug Task Force, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Great Falls Police Department conducted the investigation.

