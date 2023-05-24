Dog park to close for turf repair

The Pacific Steel and Recycling Trailside Dog Park will close May 31 through June 26 for annual turf repair and maintenance.

High usage at the park causes turf damage, according to Great Falls Park and Recreation.

During the closure, the park will be fertilized, overseeded and irrigated and park staff will allow about four weeks for the turf to rejuvenate and recover.

The park is tentatively set to reopen on June 26.

Since the park opened in July 2009, it has become one of the city’s most popular destinations for dog owners.

For questions regarding the repair project, contact Kevin Vining, Parks Manager at 771-1265.

