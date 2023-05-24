CCSO identifies homicide victim, investigation ongoing

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred around 2 a.m. May 23 in Chowen Springs Park.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter identified the victim on May 24 as Tammey McWilliams, 51, of Great Falls.

He said an autopsy was conducted on May 24 and the cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

According to GFPD, officers responded to a noise complaint around 1:52 a.m. in the Chowen Springs housing authority community at the 800 block of 17th Street South.

When officers arrived, the found several people attempting to leave the southeast corner of the park, according to GFPD, where officer found McWilliams deceased.

GFPD said that all people on the scene were identified on May 23.

“Evidence and statements support some type of physical disturbance having taken place,” according to a May 23 GFPD release.

As of 4 p.m. May 23, no arrests had been made.

“This event does not appear to have been a ‘random’ attack. The GFPD does not believe there is any elevated risk to the public,” according to GFPD. “Detectives are exploring every possibility in their investigation prior to any potential charges. Further investigation and evidence evaluation is on-going. Detailed information will not be released at this time as doing so could jeopardize a complete and thorough investigation.”

GFPD is asking anyone that may have been a witness to or have any information to any part of the incident to

contact Det. Sgt. Derek Mahlum at 406-781-8926.

GFPD also reminded the public to report any suspicious persons or activities by calling 911 in emergencies or the non-emergency line at 406-455-8599.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

