Sunday Reads: May 21

This week’s reading list. Enjoy the sunshine Great Falls.

Reuters: US IRS to launch free tax e-file pilot program in 2024

Associated Press: US greenlights major transmission line for renewable energy in Western states

The Washington Post: Bogus nurses, fake diplomas: Officials search for unqualified health workers

Billings Gazette: Billings weighs switch to curbside recycling, pay-as-you-throw trash collection

The Economist: The financial system is slipping into state control

The Washington Post: School librarians face prison time for distributing banned books

Reuters: U.S. supply chain woes shift and persist in 2023

The Washington Post: The short life of Baby Milo: A Florida mother was denied an abortion after her baby’s fatal diagnosis. He lived for 99 minutes.

The Economist: Your job is (probably) safe from artificial intelligence

The New York Times: Why do runners still race with paper pinned to their shirts?

The Washington Post: FBI misused surveillance tool on Jan. 6 suspects, BLM arrestees and others

The Economist: America’s culture wars threaten its single market

Columbia Journalism Review: Journalism’s essential value

NPR: How Atlanta’s Boot Girls are challenging the car booting industry

The Washington Post: The Internet’s memory is constantly shifting. Save what you love.

The Washington Post: Justices rule for Google, Twitter over liability for content posted by users

StreetsBlogUSA: As cities eliminate parking minimums, Congress considers getting in on the reform

The Economist: Wings v tenders: the choice says more about you than you think

NPR: Taco Bell wants to reverse a trademark given to Taco John’s for ‘taco Tuesday’

The Washington Post: Modern-day homesteaders prefer to live off the land

CNN: Pickleball is replacing Bed Bath & Beyond and Old Navy at malls

The New Yorker: “Debt-Limit Terror” is no way to run a superpower

The New Yorker: How virtuous are home-composter machines?

Bustle: Is therapy-speak making us selfish

NPR: Google will begin deleting accounts that have been inactive for 2 years or more

The New York Times: Amy Silverstein, who chronicled a life of three hearts, dies at 59

