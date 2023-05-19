Great Falls man sentenced for meth trafficking

A Great Falls man who admitted to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer was sentenced on May 17 in federal court to five years and eight months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

John Robert Terry, 38, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

In early 2020, law enforcement learned Terry was dealing meth in Great Falls, according to court documents.

Law enforcement conducted five controlled purchases of meth from Terry and found him in possession of meth during a stop of his vehicle because he had outstanding warrants, according to court documents.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Betley prosecuted the case. The FBI, Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and Russell Country Drug Task Force conducted the investigation.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer.

On May 26, 2021, the department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

