Street sweeping schedule May 22-25

Next week’s street sweeping schedule is below.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the area on their scheduled day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather conditions.

May 22: All streets and avenues from Park Garden Road to Delea Drive from Flood Road to Fox Farm Road; West Hill Addition

May 23: All streets and avenues from Central Avenue West to 5th Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street Southwest to 14th Street Southwest; all streets and avenues from 6th Street Southwest to Bay Drive from Central Avenue West to 10th Avenue Southwest

May 24: All streets and avenues from Central Avenue West to 5th Avenue Southwest from 14th Street Southwest to 25th Street Southwest; streets and avenues from American Avenue to 10th Avenue Southwest from 6th Street Southwest to 14th Street Southwest

May 25: All streets from Central Avenue West to Northwest Bypass from 4th Street Northwest to Watson Coulee Road including Stuckey Road; streets and avenues from 6th Street Northwest to 11th Street Northwest from Northwest Bypass to Smelter Avenue

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

