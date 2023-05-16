Snake program at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting a program on snakes at 1 p.m. May 20.

The program with Dan “The Snake Man” Waitt will focus on snakes and how adults and children can safely enjoy the park and trails this summer.

No advance registration is required for this free program, and participants should meet at the visitor center in the park, which is located 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at exit 270.

For directions or more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park visit the park website or call 406-866-2217

