Transportation plan open house is May 22

The Great Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting an open house on May 22 to provide information about the development of the 2023 Great Falls Area Long Range Transportation Plan focusing on the greater Great Falls area.

The open house includes information about the planning process, identifying community goals and objectives, early findings and gathering feedback.

The in-person open house allows the public to drop in and see what is planned and speak with the planning team.

The plan will guide decisions on future infrastructure investment based on transportation needs.

The plan includes in-depth analysis of existing and future traffic, safety and road/sidewalk/trail conditions, as well as a list of projects for the next 20 years.

The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback. The planning team will consider public comment as the plan progresses.

The open house is 4-6 p.m. May 22 in the Commission Chambers at the Civic Center, 2 Park Drive S.

Materials developed for the open house will be posted to the plan website after the meeting.

The Great Falls Area LRTP is a collaborative effort among the MPO, City of Great Falls, Cascade County, the Montana Department of Transportation, stakeholders, and the public.

Comments can be submitted at any time to the project manager, Scott Randall, via email at srandall@rpa-hln.com, by phone at 406-447-5005, or by mail at 3147 Saddle Drive, Helena, MT 59601.

