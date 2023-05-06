GFPD, CCSO investigating downtown death

Around 6:50 a.m. May 6, Great Falls Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Central Avenue for a welfare check.

Dispatchers told officers there appeared to be a person sleeping next to a building. While officers were responding, the call was updated as callers believed the male wasn’t breathing.

Upon arrival, officers found the person was deceased, according to GFPD.

“There was no obvious indication of cause of death,” according to GFPD.

Detectives were called to the scene to begin a death investigation, which is being conducted by GFPD and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office coroners. An autopsy will be conducted, according to GFPD.

The decedent has been identified as a 29-year-old male from Great Falls, according to GFPD.

Further details and the name of the decedent have not been released, pending family notification, according to GFPD.

Law enforcement cleared the scene around 10:15 a.m. on May 6.

“Although the investigation was on-going during a downtown event, which was concerning, there is no obvious concern or risk to downtown patrons at this time,” according to GFPD.

Anyone with information or who has witnessed any suspicious downtown activities should call the 911 dispatch center at 406-455-8599.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

