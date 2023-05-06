County DES monitoring regional river, creek levels

The Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services office provided an update on May 5 of the status of area rives and creeks as flooding is a seasonal risk.

Due to heavy rains and localized flooding, the road and bridge at Central Avenue in Armington Junction is restricted to local and emergency access and the public is asked to avoid the area and choose an alternate route on May 6, according to DES.

-Belt Creek:

As of noon May 5, Belt Creek is running at an elevated or “action stage” meaning that it is in a pre-flood, approaching, but not yet in, “minor flood” status. Normal snow melt and run-off is currently in progress. Cascade County DES, local emergency response agencies and the National Weather Service are monitoring flow rates and will keep area residents informed of any changes or if any action is required.

-Sun River:

As of noon May 5, the Sun River is experiencing no issues and is running normally for this time of year. As usual, most spring run-offs are contained within Gibson Reservoir. Gibson Reservoir currently is at 47.4 percent of capacity and filling rapidly but normally with a current elevation of 4,685.97 feet, with 4,724 considered full. Onsite dam tenders expect small, seasonally normal releases to begin sometime the week of May 8 and continue as necessary as the season progresses.

-Dearborn River:

As of noon May 5, the Dearborn River is currently running at an elevated or “action stage” with rise rates projected to possibly reach “minor flood” stage early May 7. Cascade County DES, local emergency response agencies and the National Weather Service are monitoring flow rates and will keep area residents informed of any changes or if any action is required.

-Smith River: As of noon May 5, the Smith River is running normally with no anticipated issues.

-Missouri River: As of noon on May 5, the Missouri River is running normally with no anticipated issues.

Check Cascade County Disaster & Emergency Services for updates as the season progresses.

For any potential regional emergency alerts or notifications, download the Code Red app to receive regionally specific notifications.

