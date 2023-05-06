Armington Bridge to close for replacement design process

The Armington Bridge will be closed May 8-12.

TD&H engineering is designing a replacement of the bridge that carries Central Avenue across Belt Creek.

As part of the design process, crews will be collecting soil samples around the bridge, which will be closed while equipment is parked on the bridge.

Traffic will be detoured west to Belt or east to Armington Junction.

For questions, call Cindy Wojciechowski, TD&H project administrator, at 406-760-1324, or Les Payne, Cascade

County Public Works director, at 406-454-6920.

In October 2021, Cascade County Commissioners approved a $480,000 contract with TD&H Engineering for engineering and design services to replace the Armington Bridge.

The existing Armington Bridge has five piers in Belt Creek that cause severe flooding when debris and trees become lodged against the bridge structure, resulting in health and safety hazards.

The bridge replacement project is an estimated $2.083 million, per the preliminary engineering report from TD&H Engineering.

The county was awarded a $750,000 infrastructure grant through the Montana Coal Endowment Program, which was previously called the Treasure State Endowment Program.

The county saved the $750,000 match as required by the grant in fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, according to Mary Embleton, former county budget officer.

Once engineering services are procured for the project, the firm will produce a request for construction, Embleton said in 2021, and at that time, the county will have a better idea of the total project costs and the appropriate funding sources.

In June 2020, Cascade County Commissioners voted to accept the preliminary engineering report from TD&H, which included the preferred option of replacing the bridge with a three-span girder that has two piers in the creek.

