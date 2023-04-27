Montana Red Cross blood drive in Great Falls on May 3

The American Red Cross of Montana is hosting its eight annual Give a Pint blood drive on May 3 in Great Falls.

As a thank-you, anyone who donates blood between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Great Falls Civic Center that day

will receive coupons for a pint ice cream from Meadow Gold Dairy and a beverage from the Celtic Cowboy. They will also receive a $10 gift card via email to the merchant of their choice.

“Montana Red Cross collects 44,000 units of blood each year and provides blood products to more than 30

hospitals and medical centers across the state. Cancer patients, accident victims, expecting mothers, surgery

patients and countless others depend on this blood every day. Donating blood takes less than an hour from

start to finish, and a single donation can save more than one life,” according to the agency.

To schedule an appointment to donate at the Give A Pint drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the

sponsor code GREAT FALLS. Or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Those who can’t donate blood can still help by becoming a Red Cross volunteer. Volunteer drivers help transport blood products collected at drives across Montana back to the Red Cross lab in Great Falls so it can be tested, processed and distributed to hospitals.

Volunteers also welcome donors to blood drives, help schedule their next appointment and make sure they have a good experience.

To learn more about either of these volunteer opportunities, email IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org.

