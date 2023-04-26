City zoning board votes to recommend Touro parking permit

The city zoning commission voted to recommend approval of a conditional use permit for Touro College’s new medical school campus during their April 25 meeting.

Touro College and University System applied for a building permit in October 2021 for the medical school at 2801 18th Ave. S.

The permit package included the site civil package and proposed parking lots.

Business Bites: Qdoba planned in West Bank; Kenny’s downtown closed; West Bank construction; apartments underway for Touro students; game club opens; Voyagers field upgrade

Touro’s submitted plans indicate 11 classrooms and 405 students.

City code allows for an increase of parking spaces over the 20 percent of the minimum allowed and Touro’s plans indicated they could use that allowance with a total of 147 parking spaces planned.

Touro College now accepting applications for Great Falls medical school [2022]

In December 2022, the contractor said Touro officials indicated they were concerned that wouldn’t be enough parking.

City code allows for more than the 20 percent additional parking through the conditional use permit process.

Staff is recommending approval of the CUP.

Touro on track to open with first medical school class in July 2023 [2022]

To make room for the additional parking spaces, a portion of the landscaping needs to be removed, according to the city staff report.

If approved, the permit includes a condition requiring Touro to provide an updated landscape plan that meets city requirements.

The additional parking will also increase the amount of stormwater runoff, according to staff, and another condition will require Touro to show the stormwater system can handle the additional runoff.

Touro breaks ground on proposed Great Falls medical school [2021]

Neighborhood Council 7 voted in April to support the project and recommend approval to the City Commission.

The city public works department reviewed the request and doesn’t object to issuing a CUP as long as the stormwater conditional is met, according to staff.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

