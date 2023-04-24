Woman charged in death of one child, assault of another

Whisper Hawkbear, 20, has been charged for deliberate homicide in the death of a two-month-old infant and assault on a minor for injuries to a 16-month-old child in the home.

The Great Falls Police Department responded to a welfare check at an apartment at 2215 23rd Ave. S. at 4:15 a.m.

A welfare check had been called around 2:30 a.m. but Hawkbear told dispatchers she would go to the hospital and the call was canceled, according to court charging documents.

When officers responded to the second call, during which Hawkbear told dispatchers that she had killed her kids, she initially wouldn’t let them into the apartment, according to charging documents.

Once she let them into the apartment, she handed a two-month-old baby to one of the officers, according to court documents.

Blood was coming from the infant’s face and officers started CPR on the baby, according to court documents.

Hawkbear reportedly said, “I just beat him up for like five seconds, he’s dead isn’t he,” according to charging documents.

A 16-month-old child was crying in the bedroom and had blood on her face and a laceration to her nose, according to court documents.

Medical staff arrived and said she also had a burn on her left leg above the knee and a possible head injury. There was blood on the bedroom carpet, a broken mirror and blood on the bed, as well as what appeared to be drug paraphernalia in the apartment, according to charging documents.

The two-month-old was transported to the Benefis Health System emergency department where he was pronounced dead at 5:17 a.m., according to charging documents.

During the investigation, officers learned the children’s father was out of state and had called in a welfare check on April 19 stating Hawkbear had been using drugs and he was concerned about her ability to care for the children, according to court documents.

Hawkbear was taken to the GFPD for an interview during which she told investigators that she had called dispatch around 2:30 a.m. because she has PTSD and anxiety and she wanted to sleep but the children wouldn’t stop crying, according to charging documents.

Police said that Hawkbear told investigators that she had thrown the two-month-old into a wall, hit him with a playpen and stomped on his head, and threw the 16-month-old against a wall and into a mirror, according to charging documents.

During the interview, she told investigators she had been planning on killing both her kids and herself since February, according to the police report.

Hawkbear told investigators that she knew the two-month-old was dead and put him under the bed.

The children stopped crying and Hawkbear went to sleep, according to court documents. She woke up around 4:15 a.m. and found the two-month-old and called 911, according to court documents.

The Cascade County Attorney’s Office requested that her bond be set at $500,000 with GPS monitoring prior to release.

For anyone in need of support, Toby’s House is a local crisis nursery providing urgent or emergency care for children ages 0-6 for a few hours, or all day, at no cost to families.

The facility is located at 421 5th St. N. and be reached at 406-770-3191 or director@tobyshousemt.org.

