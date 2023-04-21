Local planning group opens survey about long range transportation plan

The Great Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization is in the process of developing the 2023 Great Falls Area Long Range Transportation Plan.

The LRTP assists planning agencies and broader community in guiding transportation infrastructure investments based on system needs and anticipated developments over the 2045 planning horizon.

The plan considers all previously completed planning efforts, provides analysis of existing and projected traffic, safety, and infrastructure conditions, and identifies feasible recommendations to be implemented over the next 20 years given current funding constraints.

Amendment to long range transportation plan on March 15 city agenda [2022]

To start the process, the MPO opened a survey on the community’s travel habits and transportation priorities that will help the planning team as they consider and plan for the future of transportation in Great Falls.

The deadline for the survey is May 10.

The survey is here.

City seeking comment on transportation plan [2021]

More information about our planning process is here and allows the public to submit comments on the interactive map and subscribe to the mailing list.

“​Community input is a very important part of the process. The public is encouraged to participate and share their concerns, thoughts, and ideas with the project team to help guide development of the plan. The Great Falls Area LRTP will be a collaborative effort between the MPO, City of Great Falls, Cascade County, the Montana Department of Transportation, stakeholders, and the public,” according to the city.

Comments can be submitted at any time to the project manager, Scott Randall, via email at srandall@rpa-hln.com, by phone at 406-447-5005, or by mail at 3147 Saddle Drive, Helena, MT 59601.

