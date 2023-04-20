Street sweeping schedule April 24-27
Next week’s street sweeping schedule is below.
Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on their scheduled day.
The schedule is subject to change or be canceled due to weather conditions.
- April 24: All streets from 16th Street North through 27th Street North from Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North; 25th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North.
- April 25: All streets from 16th Street South to 26th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South; and streets and avenues from 13th Street South to 18th Street South from Valeria Way to 8th Avenue South (Chowen Springs).
- April 26: All streets from 28th Street North to 38th Street North from River Drive North to Central Avenue.
- April 27: All avenues from 27th Street North to 38th Street North from Fairway Drive to 3rd Avenue North; and North Park Addition.