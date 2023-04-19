Arrests made without incident in April 19 police response

Updated 4:55 p.m. April 19

The Great Falls Police Department executed a search warrant for a residence at the intersection of 15th Street and 2nd Avenue North on April 19.

Capt. Doug Otto of the GFPD said that the High Risk Unit was called for a suspect involved in an assault with a weapon investigation.

He said that the suspect was a juvenile male on ankle monitoring for an unrelated custody and was taken into custody at another location without incident.

Other individuals at the residence involved in this afternoon’s police activity came out without incident, Otto said.

One of those people was an adult male with a felony warrant on an unrelated case, Otto said.

“No other individuals are at large in this case and there is no danger to the public,” Otto said.

Earlier in the afternoon, GFPD said it was working a “serious incident” in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue North.

Residents in the area would see a large police presence, according to GFPD.

15th Street from Central Avenue to 3rd Avenue North were blocked for a time during the incident.

The High Risk Unit and the department’s MRAP armored vehicle were on the scene, according to GFPD.

