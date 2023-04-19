City, Veolia collected truck load of hazardous waste at collection event

The City of Great Falls partnered with Veolia to hold a household hazardous waste collection event on April 15.

The Veolia team filled a truck with hazardous waste items, preventing them from being dumped in the city’s wastewater treatment system or local waterbodies, according to the city.

Some of the items collected include:

330 gallons of flammable pesticide liquids

500 gallons of high BTU blendable liquids

16 cubic yards of paint related material

55 gallons of organic and inorganic acids

20 units of lithium-ion batteries

“We are excited to see the community response to our first collection event and plan to offer more in the future,” Nate Besich, city public works environmental division supervisor, said in a release. “Providing a safe and convenient way for residents to dispose of materials helps to reduce the amount that ends up in the landfill or is improperly disposed of, which can have harmful consequences for the environment and public health.”

