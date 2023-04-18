Downtown Summer Jam; Hootenanny lineup announced

This year’s Downtown Summer Jam and Fourth of July Hootenanny lineup is out.

The concerts are held downtown at the corner of Central Avenue and 5th Street.

The first summer jam concert is Chase Wright on June 21.

“Chase Wright is doing more than make his childhood dreams come true: he’s introducing himself as a bold new Nashville artist with a freewheeling approach to the genre, firm footing in relatable storytelling, and a soft spot for big choruses. Respect for country music’s way around a story without feeling beholden to it defines the Indiana native’s energetic songs, which rely on electric loops and pop-rock chords alongside more traditional sounds,” according to a release.

Colby Acuff headlines on July 19.

“Colby Acuff is a country boy with an old soul. He’s a fourth-generation Idaho native with a rugged spirit true to his mountain home, honest-to-a-fault lyrics, and a sound as raw as the remote wilderness. Acuff’s untamed brand of country music stands apart in today’s format, pure and untouched by modern gimmicks,” according to a release.

Spencer Crandall plays the last summer jam on Aug. 16.

Tickets are $20 for each concert or $50 for all three shows and can be purchased at The Newberry box office downtown at 420 Central or online.

The Downtown Summer Jam was started in 2018 by three local businesses: Enbär Craft Cocktail Lounge, Fat Tuesdays Casino, and The Mighty Mo Brewing Co.

The Fourth of July Hootenanny features Australian-born Morgan Evans after the parade, which begins at 11 a.m.

The concert is free for all ages thanks to sponsors and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Volunteers will be needed the day of the event.

Contributions made go to NeighborWorks Great Falls, according to the event organizers.

