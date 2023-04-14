Snell appears in federal court in connection with March 7 pursuit, shooting

Nikki Marie Snell, 38, of Wolf Point appeared in federal district court on April 11.

She pleaded not guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Snell was the second occupant of the vehicle in the March 7 pursuit that resulted in a suspect and office being shot.

The driver, Jacob Bradley, 37, ran after stopping the vehicle and an officer pursued on foot, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

According to the federal charging documents, Bradley ran with a large brown purse that Snell later said was hers.

According to GFPD, after a short distance, Bradley allegedly turned and fired several rounds at Senior Police Officer Tanner Lee, striking him in his body armor and the right arm, according to Newton.

Officers on the scene performed tactical medical procedures and transported Lee to the hospital in a patrol car, according to GFPD.

Bradley allegedly fled the area and was confronted by another GFPD officer within a block, where several shots were fired and the suspect was shot in the head and his injuries are critical, according to GFPD. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

County Attorney Josh Racki has said he is waiting improvement in Bradley’s medical condition to determine charges.

On March 20, Racki told The Electric that Bradley was still in the hospital but would soon be moving to a lower level of care.

On April 10, Racki said there had been no change in the case.

Bradley is in Montana Department of Corrections custody until June 1.

According to federal charging documents, Snell consented to s search of the purse and federal agents found “a syringe, an empty baggie with suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a firearm. Snell admitted to the agents that the substance in the syringe was a mix of her blood and methamphetamine, and also admitted that the substance in her purse was methamphetamine. Snell stated that she was carrying the firearm, which was loaded with numerous rounds

of ammunition, for the male driver who had initiated the foot-pursuit with police.”

An agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reviewed Snell’s criminal history, which showed a federal conviction for felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury and was sentenced in December 2014 to 21 months in prison. The sentence included a prohibition on Snell possessing a firearm, ammunition, destructive device or any other dangerous weapon, according to the federal charging documents.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Snell faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the crime of prohibited person in possession of a firearm and a mandatory minimum five years to life in prison, consecutive to any other crime, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on the crime of possessing a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Snell was detained pending further proceedings, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations and Great Falls Police Department investigated the case.

