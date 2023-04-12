GFPS candidate forum is April 19

The Electric is hosting a candidate forum for the Great Falls Public Schools board on April 19.

The forum will be 6-8 p.m. in the Cordingley Room in the basement of the Great Falls Public Library.

There are three positions on the May 2 ballot for three-year terms.

School board election results [May 2022]

The school board members who are up this year are Bill Bronson, Kim Skornogoski and Amie Thompson.

All three are running for reelection.

Rodney Meyers and Tony Rosales also filed to run for the positions.

The forum will also be livestreamed on The Electric’s Facebook page.

To submit questions for consideration, email jenn@theelectricgf.com.

