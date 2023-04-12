Armington Junction construction to restart

The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting are about to begin construction on the final phase of the Armington Junction project near Belt.

Riverside Contracting crews will begin work this spring to lay the second “lift” or layer of asphalt on the roadway north of the new Belt Creek bridge and seal and cover/chip seal the entire project. Chip sealing is used to extend the life of the roadway, as well as keep water from penetrating the pavement and improve the driving surface, according to MDT.

Crews will also be working to install new guardrail and signage between Belt Creek through the west end of the project. The public will also see clean-up throughout the area, including work in the roundabout.

Two-way traffic will remain throughout the project area, but travelers may experience minor delays, pilot cars and signal lights controlling traffic. Work is scheduled to begin in mid-April and is expected to be substantially complete by mid-summer, according to MDT.

Members of the public can find more information on the project webpage or by reaching out to Melissa Shannon at melissas@strategies360.com or 406-422-2922.

MDT would like to remind the public to watch for the ‘cone zone’ and workers on the highway when traveling during construction season. Road crews spend their days working a short distance from fast-moving vehicles. While they try to work safely, they count on motorists to pay attention, slow down, and be careful as traffic passes through work zones.

