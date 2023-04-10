It’s NoMore Violence Week in Great Falls.

NoMore Violence was founded in 2015 by Dr. Cherie McKeever and students at Great Falls College-MSU in response to an increased recognition of violence against children and in families in our community. A week of awareness events was their coordinated response to “do something” positive, according to the Alliance for Youth.

Those initial efforts have grown into what is now known as NoMore Violence Week.

The event includes a full week of free training, awareness building activities and community events for all ages.

Through partnerships with more than 20 community organizations, the week addresses challenging topics, including child abuse, intimate partner violence, family violence, trauma, human trafficking, missing and murdered indigenous people, addiction, suicide, mental health, isolation and more.

The schedule of events is:

April 10

6-8 p.m.: Reading the Label From Inside the Jar: Preventing Violence While Living in a Culture of Abuse with Eric Parsons of The Friendship Center at Alliance for Youth

April 11

10-11 a.m.: Writing workshop: The Healing Power Of The Pen at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art

6-8 p.m.: Self defense basics workshop with Susie McIntyre at the Great Falls Public Library, Cordingly Room

6-8 p.m.: LGBTQ+ Allies with Bridgercare at GFC-MSU, room B108

6-8 p.m.: Behavioral Detective: Identifying and Addressing Behavior with Children and Youth with Louisa Libertelli-Dunn, Peace Place at Heritage Hall, GFC-MSU (*ECP credit available)

April 12

10-11 a.m. Art As A Form of Healing Workshop at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art

12-1:30 p.m.: Navigating the Harm of Tech-Enabled Trauma: A Professional Development Workshop with Adam Dodge of EndTAB.org at Heritage Hall, GFC-MSU (lunch provided)

12-1:30 p.m. Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design with FICO and the Downtown Safety Alliance at the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce

6-7:30 p.m.: Supporting Youth in the Digital Age: Small Adjustments, with Big Impact with Adam Dodge of EndTAB.org at Heritage Hall, GFC-MSU

April 13

12-1 p.m.: Let’s “Taco” ‘bout Foster Care in Cascade County at Heritage Hall, GFC-MSU (lunch provided)

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Yoga for Wellness at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art

6-7:30 p.m.: School Safety Town Hall with Great Falls Public Schools at D.A. Davidson Auditorium, Great Falls High School

April 14

12-1 p.m.: Books as Co-Parents: Engaging Conversations with Children and Youth at the Great Falls Public Library, Cordingly Room

7 p.m.: Drum Brothers Community Concert and NMVW Concluding Celebration at the Alliance for Youth

Weeklong Activities

Threads of Connection going on all week. Check with Paris Gibson Square Art Museum, GF Public Library and the Arden G. Hill Memorial Library Malmstrom Library for details on specific times at each location.

Join a Parent Nation Book Club by emailing preventionpartners12@gmail.com

Visit the Children’s Story Walk at Gibson Park in the month of April and hear from The Color Monster by Anne Llenas.

