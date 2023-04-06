Four neighborhood councils meet April 10-14

Four neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets 7 p.m. April 10 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include school board candidate Rodney Meyers, Vote Yes for Great Falls Library 2023, committee reports and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. April 11 in the Meadowlark School Library.

Agenda item includes Downtown Safety Alliance efforts, library levy, school board candidate Rodney Meyers, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 5:30 p.m. April 12 in the West Elementary library.

Agenda items include animal control, Downtown Safety Alliance efforts, library Levy, school board candidate Rodney Meyers, the council spring event, Facebook page update, the election of officers and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. April 13 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include discussion on the recent shootings in the neighborhood with Great Falls Police Department Capt. John Schaffer, Downtown Safety Alliance efforts, library levy, school board candidate Rodney Meyers, Facebook page update, neighborhood watch, crime mapping report and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, here and here.

