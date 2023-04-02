Sunday Reads: April 2

Here’s to a good week Great Falls.

The Economist: Can America and China avoid another diplomatic crisis?

The Washington Post: U.S. city centers undergo influx of White residents and gentrification

Seattle Times: Amazon consultant admits to bribery scheme to aid merchants

The Economist: America risks propping up zombie banks

NPR: Fox hosts’ statements about Dominion were false, judge rules

The Economist: The Kremlin escalates its war on truth

The Atlantic: Telehealth has met the reality of medical billing

The Economist: Seven books you are forbidden from reading

L.A. Times: The California newspaper that has no reporters left

NPR: Florida aquarium plans to return Lolita the orca after 50 years in captivity

The New York Times: Republicans face setbacks in push to tighten voting laws on college campuses

CityLab: Honeybees are predictors of a city’s health, new research finds

The Washington Post: Missing cat Inky found after hiding in furniture that was returned

NPR: Ozempic’s weight loss side effect can make it harder to find for people with diabetes

The Virginian-Pilot: He auditioned for ‘Hamilton’ at least 20 times. Now, you can see the Hampton native shine on stage in Norfolk.

NPR: A principal is fired, invited to Italy after students are shown Michelangelo’s ‘David’

The New York Times: The case for sleeping with stuffed animals as an adult

