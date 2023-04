The waterfowl release in Gibson Pond is set for 10:30 a.m. April 7.

The city Park and Recreation Department cares for the waterfowl over the winter months at the Honker Hilton, their indoor location at the north end of Gibson Park.

The facility has an indoor pond and the waterfowl are fed daily.

Once they are released into Gibson Pond, staff continues to feed the birds daily.

For more information, contact Park and Recat 771-1265.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook