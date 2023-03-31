Neighborhood Council 3 meets April 6

One neighborhood council meets next week.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 6:30 p.m. April 6 in the Riverview School music room.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the council’s Facebook page.

Agenda items include Downtown Safety Alliance efforts, the library levy, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks urban wildlife management, Facebook updates, committee reports, fundraising for Skyline Park and Valley View Park, report to City Commission, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 6‘smeeting that was set for April 5 has been canceled due to Sunnyside School closure. A special meeting may be held if any pressing issue arises in the neighborhood.

NC6 has a vacancy and is seeking a community-minded resident to fill the position. Residents interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2023.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

