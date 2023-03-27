County election plan presentation set for March 31

The county has scheduled the election process presentation from Sandra Merchant to 1:30 p.m. March 31.

Merchant, the county clerk and recorder, will present her plan to the County Commission.

The meeting is scheduled for the commission chambers in the county office building at 325 2nd Ave. N.

The meeting will be available in person and by Zoom.

No documents have yet been posted with the meeting on the county calendar.

Brian Patrick, business operations manager for Great Falls Public Schools, emailed Merchant the morning of March 27 asking for any updated information on the May 2 school board election so he could update the the school board during their meeting this evening.

Merchant responded and wrote, “we are continuing to work on preparations for the upcoming school elections. Will you be designating the Expo Park or any other polling places for the May 2 school district elections?”

Typically, since the county elections office handles GFPS elections, the county elections office coordinates polling places, election judges and other associated logistics.

Patrick said he wasn’t sure how to interpret Merchant’s question.

This story will be updated.

