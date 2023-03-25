Sunday Reads: March 26
Enjoy the weekend Great Falls.
Jenn’s in Boston for the National Main Street conference, but will still be reporting in between learning and exploring.
The Washington Post: American teen girls are in crisis: Suicide, violence and mental health
High Plains Public Radio: Rural grocery stores are dying off. Here’s what some communities are doing to save them
The Denver Post: Denver mayor election: Downtown needs a leader to revitalize
Reuters: Amazon, other retailers revamp ‘free’ shipping as costs soar
NPR: Amid teacher shortages, Mississippi embraces a movement to grow their own
The Washington Post: Florida principal Hope Carrasquilla ousted after Michelangelo ‘David’ art lesson upset parents
Food and Environment Reporting Network: U.S. policy traps migrants in ‘open-air prison’ in Mexico
The New York Times: Army base renamed for Native American war hero, replacing confederate
The Economist: The cases against Donald Trump are piling up
Wired: Feral hogs are the worst invasive species you’ve never thought about
The Washington Post: Arlington ends single-family-only zoning
The New York Times: The surgeon general’s new mission: adolescent mental health
Associated Press: Digital literacy: Can the republic ‘survive an algorithm’?
The Washington Post: Coffee makes you move more but sleep less, new study finds
NPR: Teen who lost half her brain when very young shows the power of neuroplasticity
Associated Press: World is on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
Bon Appetit: What is ‘American food’?
The Virginian-Pilot: Men tunnel out of Newport News jail cell, then are found at IHOP
The New York Times: Our film critic on why he’s done with the movies
NPR: 90-year-old tortoise named Mr. Pickles is now a father of three. It’s a big dill
National Geographic: Why are these orcas killing sharks and removing their livers?
The New York Times: I went on a package trip for lonely millennials. It was exhausting.
NPR: NPR host Ari Shapiro has met ‘The Best Strangers in the World’
The New York Times: DNA from Beethoven’s hair unlocks medical and family secrets
The New York Times: This dress survived for more than three centuries at the bottom of the sea