County roadwork begins April 3

Cascade County Public Works will begin several road projects over the next several weeks.

Work is tentatively scheduled to begin April 3, weather permitting.

During this time please be aware of work signs, detours, road closures and construction posted speed limits.

Sections of roadways are expected to be closed to all through traffic, during these repairs.

Public Works staff asks that all vehicles be moved off the streets to allow for work to be completed.

Construction is being completed by United Materials, according to the county.

The projects include:

Town of Simms: new overlay of asphalt roads

Black Eagle Road and Rainbow Dam Road intersection: culvert repair, soft spot repair and paint

Black Eagle Road: two soft spot repairs

Lower River Road: slide area, near the marina

Fox Farm Road: repairs to damages that were caused last summer

For additional information contact the Cascade County Public Works office at 406-454-6920.

