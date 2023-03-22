City seeking comment on HUD plan

The City of Great Falls is seeking public comment on the proposed 2023 Annual Action Plan for U.S. Housing and Urban Development programs.

The city must prepare an annual action plan to receive Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnerships Program federal grant funds through HUD.

City accepting CDBG grant applications

The proposed annual action plan is available for viewing at the Great Falls Public Library and at the city’s Planning and Community Development office in the Civic Center during regular business hours, as well as the city website.

The 30-day comment period began March 6 and ends April 5.

Any interested agencies, groups, or persons may submit comments on the proposed plan to Tonya Shumaker, CDBG administrator. Comments can also be mailed to the City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development Department, P.O. Box 5021, Great Falls, 59403-5021.

Special accommodations will be available for persons with disabilities and/or limited English proficiency upon request and within reason, including alternative formats of distribution and/or translated versions of the proposed document.

For hearing and speech-impaired accommodations, use the Text Telephone (TTY) Montana Relay Service at 1-800-253-4091 or dial 711.

More information on the city’s HUD-funded programs, is available by calling 406-455-8443 or on the city website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

