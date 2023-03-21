City considering contract for riverbank stabilization project

City Commissioners will consider during their March 21 whether to award a design contract for the second phase of the Missouri River bank stabilization project.

Staff is recommending approval of a $107,460 contract with Western Water Consultants to complete the project design, obtain environmental permits, provide construction staking and assistance with the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services project closeout.

In August, commissioners approved the first phase construction with Winkler Excavating Inc. and construction began in October.

Construction is currently shutdown for winter and is planned to restart this month.

In November, commissioners voted to accept grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the second phase of the project.

The second phase of the project will continue the preservation of the north bank line and eliminate erosion along about 725-feet of the river and provide protection for the River’s Edge Trail and the 36-inch sewer main that parallels the river.

The project will install riprap with blended soils/willows at the toe of the slope and a graded slope with erosion protection.

“Providing bank stabilization measures along this stretch of reservoir will provide protection for the pedestrian path and sewer line; eliminate erosion and safety hazards; and reduce sediment deposition into the river. The incorporation of bio-engineered design elements into project will enhance riverine and wildlife habit,” according to the city staff report.

The project was selected and prioritized under the Public Works Capital Improvement Program and budgeted in the sanitary sewer utility enterprise fund.

The full project is an estimated $474,944.30 with 75 percent of the funding through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant in the amount of $365,208.23.

The city received $60,000 through NorthWestern Energy’s Missouri-Madison River Fund toward the city’s match for the project, according to staff, and the remaining $58,736.07 of the city’s match will come from the sanitary sewer enterprise fund.

The FEMA grant portion of the funding for this project has a March 30, 2024 deadline for project completion.

The city is planning to complete the design by July, publicly bid the project in August and complete construction in early 2024, according to staff.

The Cascade Conservation District contracted Land and Water Consulting, now known as WWC, in 2002 to prepare the Missouri River Urban Corridor Inventory and Assessment.

The assessment was to document existing conditions and provide potential restoration and enhancement for the urban shoreline along the river through Great Falls.

The study identified the area on the north bank from the 9th Street bridge upstream about 1,440 feet as the highest priority for bank stabilization.

The CCD sponsored the development of the preliminary engineering report for the project that was published in 2015.

