Shooting suspect in custody after standoff

Updated 12 p.m. March 20

Great Falls Police officers responded to an incident around midnight March 20 after reports of a disturbance on the 600 block of 4th Street South.

A caller reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and Anthony Wills, 37, was identified as the shooter, according to GFPD.

Readers indicated to The Electric that they had seen a large police presence around midnight at the location of the shooting on 4th Street South.

Around 4 a.m., Wills arrived at a residence on the 2800 block of 1st Avenue South, according to GFPD, where officers maintained a perimeter while the agency’s high risk unit assembled.

GFPD, Pondera sheriff release details on March 17 homicide, pursuit

Wills refused to exit the house for about five hours, according to GFPD, during which time officers attempted to negotiate, deployed chemical munitions, noise distraction devices and audible commands for compliance.

Around 11 a.m., Wills surrendered and was taken into custody without injury to himself or officers, according to GFPD.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Wills had absconded from Great Falls Probation and Parole and was convicted on a drug possession charge in 2021 and theft in 2017.

During the incident, Great Falls Public Schools put Giant Springs and Morningside elementaries and Paris Gibson Education Center under shelter in place due to the police activity in the area.

