Three neighborhood councils seeking applicants

The City of Great Falls is seeking applicants for three neighborhood councils.

Councils 4, 6 and 8 have vacancies.

To serve on a neighborhood council, a person must be a resident of that council area.

All of the councils need people to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2023.

To locate your council district, go here and type your address into the interactive map.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook