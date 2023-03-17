Nominations open for historic preservation awards

The Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Office is seeking nominations for the 2023 historic preservation awards.

Individuals may nominate a person, project, or organization that has restored, protected, or shared the story of Cascade County’s historic places, and awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Civic Center during National Preservation Month in May.

Nomination forms can be found online here and submissions will be accepted through April 11.

Since 2001, the Historic Preservation Office has been presenting annual awards to the people and projects doing the on-the-ground work of preservation in Cascade County.

More than 80 awards have been given to a huge range of recipients, including tradesmen, nonprofits, coalitions, and property owners for building restorations, mastery of a craft, stewardship, research, and more.

More information is available on the city planning website or contact Samantha Long, 455-8550 or slong@greatfallsmt.net.

