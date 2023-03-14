Malmstrom exercise is March 15

The 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base will be conducting a base wide training exercise March 15 from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The exercise is an opportunity for multiple agencies to practice contingency operations in response to a simulated incident on base. Visitors should expect delays at the gates, facility lockdowns, and traffic detours on base. There may also be increased alarms, sirens, notifications, and security measures during the exercise, according to Malmstrom public affairs.

