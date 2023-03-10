Three sentenced for 2021 Gibson Flats fire

The three men charged in connection with the Dec. 1, 2021 Gibson Flats fire were sentenced in district court on March 10.

After hours of victim testimony, Judge John Kutzman accepted the plea agreement for the men who had changed their pleas to guilty in September 2022.

Galvinn Munson was sentenced to 20 years in the Montana State Prison with no time suspended and no eligibility of parole for one count of arson. He was also sentenced to two years per 44 counts of criminal endangerment, or 88 years, to run consecutively with none suspended. He may become eligible for parole after serving a portion of that sentence.

He was credited for 458 days served.

Brandon Bennett was sentenced to 10 years at the Montana State Prison, all suspended, for negligent arson.

He was also sentenced to 400 hours of community service, with a preference for performing those hours with Habitat for Humanity to help build homes and 180 days in the pre-release center.

Bennett was also sentenced a year at Montana State Prison, all suspended, and 180 days in the Cascade County jail and was credited for 168 days served for a count of evidence tampering.

Jevin McLean was sentenced to 10 years in the Montana State Prison for negligent arson, all suspended, 400 hours of community service, 180 days at the pre-release with 63 days credited for time served and a chemical dependency evaluation.

At the time of the fire, Munson was 19, McLean was 19 and Bennett was 18.

Kutzman ordered the trio to pay a total restitution of $1,760,172.65 to the victims.

The state dismissed criminal mischief charges for the first fire in the incident since the men entered guilty pleas for the charges related to the second fire which destroyed and damaged homes, outbuildings, vehicles and pets and caused emergency evacuations.

To the defendants, Kutzman said “you’re each responsible for what you’ve done.”

He said his first case after law school was for three farmers near Great Falls whose ranches burned when a power line blew down.

He said that he “learned the wind blows like hell around here in November and December” and during that time, when grass was dry, the three used marijuana, got fireworks and a lighter, drove around and intentionally started fires.

Kutzman said he watched the SnapChat video from the men that showed them pointing a Roman candle at the grass for the first fire. He said that it made him mad the first time he watched it, and when he watched it again during a break in the hearing on March 10, “it didn’t make me any less mad.”

“It’s amazing to me that you can live in Amercia, obey the law and just have it all taken away by idiots,” Kutzman said.

Before Kutzman issued the sentences, Munson told the court, “I’m terribly sorry” and that he wakes up every day with a mindset to be a better person.

McLean said,” I am sorry for everything that’s happened” and that he hopes he can help do something to make it better.

Some of the victims said they had suffered, but were also trying to find forgiveness for Munson, McLean and Bennett.

Justin Hickman lost vehicles, welding business equipment and chests his children had of mementos of their late mother.

He said that he has children close in age to the defendants and has “forgiveness in my heart.”

To the defendants he said they have a lot of life ahead of them and told them to do something to better themselves.

Greg Mackenstadt said that he lost two homes and vehicles in the fire.

He said it was hard to “walk out the door and leave, come home and all you have is what’s on your back.”

His family lost generations of photos and belongings.

“It’s just stuff, but it’s stuff that took 61 years to get,” he said. “Losing your house and all your stuff in it is like losing someone in your family.”

He said he was done grieving and was angry, but during a court break, he spoke to Brandon Bennett.

“I healed a lot in the 20 minutes that I talked to him,” Mackenstadt said.

He said Bennett is the same age as his son and everybody makes mistakes and that they bore different levels of responsibility.

Mackenstadt said the defendants should pay restitution, but doesn’t expect to see much.

“You can’t put a price on the things that were lost,” he said. “You erased a part of my life.”

This story will be updated.

